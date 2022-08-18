Donny Pangilinan shared a photo of what appears to be a date night with Belle Mariano in the US, stirring “kilig” among their fans on Thursday.

The photo, where the two are seen seated across each other with a view of Los Angeles in the background, was taken at restaurant in Hollywood.

“First tour with you, and you did amazing as usual. Here’s to more tink!” Pangilinan wrote in the caption.

“Proud of you, here’s to more nato!” Mariano replied in a comment on her screen partner’s post.

Pangilinan, 24, and Mariano, 20, were in the US for a series of concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of Star Magic, with stops in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Donny Pangilinan shares a photo he took of Belle Mariano during their stay in the US. Instagram: @donny

Since they departed for the US early this month, the “He’s Into Her” stars have been chronicling their trip with their fellow Star Magic artists.

In an Instagram Stories update, Pangilinan said he “took a lot of photos of this trip,” teasing he might post more. Among the first he shared was of Mariano posing in a glamorous outfit.

“Love this photo! Thank you,” Mariano said in her re-post of Pangilinan’s update.

Returning to the Philippines, the tandem dubbed “DonBelle” will juggle preparations for the finale concert of “He’s Into Her,” scheduled on August 27 at the Big Dome; and the filming of their second movie as a love team, “An Inconvenient Love.”

