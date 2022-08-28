MANILA — Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano led the cast of "He's Into Her" in a concert Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City after the success of the second season of the show.

Titled “HIH: All Access,” the finale concert made the fans feel the kilig once more with performances from the cast and P-pop groups BINI and BGYO.

Its debut season, which ended in July 2021, similarly wrapped with a concert featuring performances from the cast. However, unlike the “All Access” show at the Big Dome, the first was a livestreamed digital concert due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“He’s Into Her,” directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, follows the story of Deib (Pangilinan) and Max (Mariano), once school rivals who become lovers.

The massive success of its first season catapulted the “DonBelle” tandem to wide popularity, making Pangilinan and Mariano among the most in-demands stars of their generation.

All episodes of "He's Into Her" are available for streaming on iWantTFC.

Mariano and Pangilinan are preparing for their second movie as a love team, titled “An Inconvenient Love,” to be directed by Petersen Vargas.

