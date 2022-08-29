The pilot episode of the iWantTFC series “Sleep With Me” starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe has garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

While it premiered on August 15, iWantTFC posted the first full episode on YouTube only 11 days ago.

As of writing, the episode has already been watched 1,071,521 times.

“Thank you for 1 million views,” said writer and director Samantha Lee on her Twitter page Monday.

Thank you for 1 million views 🫶❤️‍🔥 #sleepwithme pic.twitter.com/77wU7Q1SpY — Samantha Lee 🏳️‍🌈 (@givemesam) August 28, 2022

“Sleep With Me” recently won the Audience Award for Best Episodic at the 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

It tells the story of a new couple who navigate their respective disabilities as well as their lingering issues from their past.

Gutierrez plays Harry, an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, while Poe portrays Luna, a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

As their relationship deepens, Harry opens up about her insecurities over using a wheelchair, while Luna confides about her condition. Beyond their physical situations, Harry and Luna’s emotional baggage from their past also factor into their life together.

The 6-part series, which marks the first acting project of Poe and Gutierrez together, is produced by iWantTFC and Project 8 Projects.

