The iWantTFC original series “Sleep With Me” starring Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez has won an award at the 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

The Samantha Lee-helmed series, which involves the two leading ladies navigating their disabilities along with their love lives, was bestowed the Audience Award for Best Episodic.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last week, Poe said she feels great having worked on “Sleep With Me” not knowing it’s going to premiere at the festival.

“It’s just nice to be here in LA and watch our own project, our own films. I just want to congratulate Sam because she really worked hard,” Poe added.

For Lee, to premiere at Outfest is a dream come true.

“I really, really wanted 'Sleep With Me' to premiere at Outfest because back when I was in Outfest in 2019, that was when I first started writing 'Sleep With Me' so it’s full circle to have its world premiere at Outfest,” Lee said.

The series marks a number of firsts. While this is Lee’s first venture into a television series, this is also the first time Poe and Gutierrez have teamed up.

The full series will be available on iWantTFC beginning on August 15.

Although the series is only six episodes long, the team said depending on the reception, they are more than open to make more projects in the near future. – report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News

