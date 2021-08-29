Ben&Ben releases 'Upuan' MV featuring DonBelle

Ben&Ben on Sunday released the much-awaited music video of their single "Upuan" featuring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The video features the band members, Pangilinan and Mariano as classmates in school, with a prom as the highlight.

“Upuan” was originally released in May as the first single of Ben&Ben’s upcoming sophomore album, which has since been titled “Pebble House Volume 1: Kuwaderno.”

Mariano and Pangilinan’s appearance in the “Upuan” music video follows the massive success of their debut series, “He’s Into Her,” which has been greenlit for a second season.

