It’s official: ‘He’s Into Her’ to return for 2nd season

‘He’s Into Her’ stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano perform during ‘The Benison Ball,’ the series’ thanksgiving concert on Friday. Screenshot via KTX.ph

MANILA — (UPDATED) The phenomenal series “He’s Into Her,” starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, is returning for a second season, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes confirmed this during “The Benison Ball,” the virtual thanksgiving concert and fan conference of the series.

ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan and ABS-CBN entertainment production and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi also congratulated the cast and creative team behind “He’s Into Her” on its massive success.

The announcement of the second season closed “The Benison Ball” on a high note, after two hours of musical performances from guest stars and the cast, led by Pangilinan and Mariano.

JUST IN: The phenomenal series #HesIntoHer, starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, is returning for a second season, ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes announces during The #BenisonBall. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/lUvB9hmfg3 — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) August 6, 2021

The screen couple, dubbed “DonBelle” by their fanbase, will return as Deib and Max, who made their relationship official in the recent finale.

The first season centered on Max, a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigated her new life as a student at Benison International School. Headstrong and principled, Max clashed with Deib, who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understood each other’s behavior, unpacking and helping each other resolve issues related to their families, and later, becoming each other’s support system towards their aspirations.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Chad Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

The Star Cinema production enjoyed wild popularity, seen in its record-breaking viewership on iWantTFC, which reached 4 million active users during its run; as well as trending hashtags that reached the worldwide list on Twitter.

Its post-finale concert, “The Benison Ball,” similarly set a record as the most well attended event on KTX.ph, the leading virtual venue of the pandemic era in the Philippines.

Love love this fam 💖#HesIntoHer squad with our ABS-CBN bosses!



Thank you so much to our bearbuds who supported us since day 1! HIH you sa season 2 🥳#TheBenisonBall

HIH THEBENISONBALL pic.twitter.com/RvhE8POisZ — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) August 6, 2021

With at least 35,000 tickets sold, its number of viewers far exceeded the seating capacity of traditional venues like the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena, which remain shuttered due to the pandemic.

Details of the second season, including its filming and premiere dates, have yet to be announced.

Expected to also return as cast members are Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Melizza Jimenez, Shopie Reyes, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and Limer Veloso.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC