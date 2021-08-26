Ben&Ben, DonBelle announce collab for ‘Upuan’ MV

MANILA — It’s happening: Ben&Ben and DonBelle confirmed on Thursday that they are indeed working together for the music video of the band’s single “Upuan.”

We heard you, Liwanag and Bubblies! We've been keeping this a secret but it's finally happening. Nagsimula sa posts niyo, andito na tayo. The Upuan MV comes out on Sunday, 6PM.#DonBelleandBenFINALLY#UpuanMVonSunday pic.twitter.com/4wUgo0GSft — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) August 26, 2021

The collaboration was announced by all nine members of Ben&Ben, along with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, in a video released on the band’s social media channels.

The announcement took place at what appears to be a classroom set for the music video, with Ben&Ben, Pangilinan, and Mariano wearing matching uniforms.

“Because you asked for it, it’s finally happening,” DonBelle said, addressing both Liwanag and Bubblies, the respective fanbase of the band and the screen sweethearts.

They previously teased the collaboration through an exchange of tweets on Thursday, generating excitement among their fans and making the hashtag #BenAndBenxDonBelle trend nationwide on Twitter.

“Upuan” was originally released in May as the first single of Ben&Ben’s upcoming sophomore album, which has since been titled “Pebble House Volume 1: Kuwaderno.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Its music video will premiere on Sunday, 6 p.m., the same day as the 12-track album’s long anticipated release.

Ben&Ben previously collaborated with the likes of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, and Bela Padilla and Joel Torre as actors in their music videos.

Mariano and Pangilinan’s appearance in the “Upuan” music video follows the massive success of their debut series, “He’s Into Her,” which has been greenlit for a second season.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC