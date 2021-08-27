Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano have been together for over six years, since their love team lauch in 2014. Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA — “Yeah, of course,” was the certain answer of Enrique Gil when asked whether he and his long-time girlfriend Liza Soberano have seriously talked about getting married.

The topic came up in Gil’s virtual interview with Boy Abunda, which was released Friday on the TV host’s YouTube channel.

Initially, Gil was quizzed whether he and Soberano are already engaged, in light of a ring he was wearing that was visible through most of the interview.

“No, not yet!” he answered, laughing.

But Gil did reply in the affirmative when Abunda asked if the couple has seriously discussed settling down.

“Of course, we want to take it step by step. That’s why we’re getting into business muna. We are thinking about the future, but we have to concentrate on now,” he said.

Gil, 29, and Soberano, 23, are celebrating their seventh anniversary as a couple in October. This year, they launched a joint business, HKT Essentials, which so far offers affordable rubbing alcohol.

“We talk about it sometimes. Out of nowhere, ‘What do you think about getting married?’ But it’s so hard kasi right now, because there’s so much on our plate.

While Gil and Soberano have been on hiatus from regular acting projects since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said they have been busy with their entrepreneurial ventures.

“We want to build our alcohol business. We’re getting into three more businesses from totally different fields,” he said.

“We just want to make sure that when we have our own family, we’re comfortable. Basta we can live comfortably, we’re fine,” Gil explained.

The “Make It With You” star agreed when Abunda shared a sentiment from his showbiz contemporary, Daniel Padilla, about 30 being an ideal age to get married.

“That’s very true,” Gil said.

Asked whether he would like a beach wedding with Soberano, Gil said, “Paradise is where the beach is, that’s what I say.”

While that’s his preference, the actor recalled, in jest, an instance when a fan literally pleaded him and Soberano to get married in church, when the time comes.

“Sinabi niya, ‘Please, pag ikakasal kayo, dapat talaga sa Church! Kasi kung hindi, magagalit talaga si Lord.’ Sabi ko, ‘Okay, I’ll remember that.’ So I guess we’ll need to do two weddings now!”

