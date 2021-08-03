‘Best fans, best hearts’: LizQuen fans raise half million for ‘Save the Children’ program

Reel and real-life couple Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano recently held a virtual fans' day for the benefit of Save The Children. Twitter: Save The Children

MANILA — Liza Soberano expressed pride on Tuesday over the coming together of “LizQuen” fans, or followers of her reel and real-life tandem with Enrique Gil, for coming together for a worthwhile cause and raising nearly half a million pesos.

Soberano initiated the fundraiser in May 2021, specifically to “help 530 families adjust to the new normal by giving them parenting and learning kits,” in coordination with the children’s welfare organization Save The Children.

The actress was named an ambassador of Save The Children in April, coinciding with the group’s 40th year of “lifesaving work for and with children in the country.”

Soberano’s fundraiser had a significant boost on July 28, when she and Gil held a virtual fan’s day, with Save The Children as the beneficiary of its ticket sales.

That day alone, some P268,000 was raised, with subsequent donations in the following weeks nearly matching the amount.

As of writing, Soberano’s page has already raised P505,000.

“All because of you guys, I have the best fans with the best hearts,” Soberano wrote on Twitter, as she shared a fan’s screenshot of the fundraiser’s real-time progress.

Soberano and Gil are no stranger to philanthropy, having organized numerous charity drives, many with the help of their fans, to benefit the less privileged.