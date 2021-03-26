Engaged? Liza Soberano says she would be ‘loud and proud’ if that were the case

Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano have been together for over six years, since their love team lauch in 2014. Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA — Liza Soberano denied on Thursday that she is already engaged to wed her long-time boyfriend and onscreen partner Enrique Gil.

Soberano’s clarification came amid the circulation of screenshot of a Facebook post where the actress’ is referred to as Gil’s “fiancée.”

The post was from a certain Nafson, who had criticized Soberano for her earlier statement about the national government’s response to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Nafson’s post prompted a comment from an apparent friend, Javi Gil, supposedly the account of Gil’s brother, who came to Soberano’s defense. Nafson apologized for “bashing” Soberano, leading to the mention of “fiancée.” Screenshots of that conversation also circulated online.

I’m sorry to burst your happy bubble but if I was engaged, I would be loud and proud. I wouldn’t hide it 😬❤️ — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) March 25, 2021

On Twitter, meanwhile, a fan of Soberano thanked Nafson, in jest, for revealing the supposed status of the actress and Gil.

But Soberano responded: “I’m sorry to burst your happy bubble but if I was engaged, I would be loud and proud. I wouldn’t hide it.”

Soberano, 23, and Gil, 28, have been together for over six years, and have been an active part of each other’s family.

The timeline of their relationship showed they became official in 2014, when their “love team” was launched via the hit primetime drama “Forevermore.”

