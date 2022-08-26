'Darna': How Iza Calzado's character returned after death scene

Iza Calzado appears as Leonor in the August 26 episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

After being turned to ash in battle, the “first Darna” portrayed by Iza Calazado has returned, or so her children were led to believe, as seen in the Friday episode of the superhero series.

In the episode titled “Darna Returns,” Narda (Jane de Leon) encountered what she initially thought was an apparition of her late mother Leonor (Calzado).

While the glimpse was fleeting, her brother Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla) was able to confirm that Leonor — or someone who appeared to be her — was back in the flesh.

At first emotional about reuniting with his mother four years after she died, Ding soon sought to clarify where she had been all along. When those questions weren’t answered, a suspicious Ding recalled a false memory about a flower with the woman, whose response of supposedly remembering confirmed his fear.

“Leonor” was in fact a shapeshifter from Marte who killed her four years ago, in its pursuit of the stone that transforms her into Darna.

The shapeshifter would later return as the mysterious Klaudio (Joko Diaz), who won over Ding’s trust as his mentor and a father figure.

With Ding unconscious, the shapeshifter took on his form and lured Narda into the forest with the goal of stealing the stone.

Becoming Leonor again — and with the knowledge of her relationships with her children — the Martean creature ordered Narda to hand over the stone so she can protect her.

Ding fortunately arrived just in time to stop his sister, who was still processing her mother’s apparent resurrection, from blindly giving the stone to the shapeshifter.

Calzado’s appearance in the August 26 episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” came nearly two weeks after Leonor’s transformation as the superhero and her subsequent death scene.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

