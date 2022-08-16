WATCH: 'First Darna' dies; Narda meets Valentina

Narda (Jane de Leon) and Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla) flee after they witness their mother Leonor’s (Iza Calzado) death in the hands of her enemies from Marte, in the August 16 episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

The first Darna has fallen, and her daughter Narda is now confronted with the reality of being her unwilling successor, as seen in the second episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” aired Tuesday.

After years in hiding on Earth to protect the stone that transforms her into Darna, Leonor (Iza Calzado) has been found by her enemies from Marte. While she earlier incapacitated a powerful cyborg as Darna, Leonor is forced to fight more alien threats in her human form, after Narda inadvertently took the stone with her.

In the process, Leonor’s son Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla) is harmed, while Narda arrives too late to hand her mother the stone. Told by Leonor to swallow the stone so she would become Darna, Narda hesitates and instead tosses it to her mother. That proves to be a fatal decision, as Leonor catches it but not fast enough to avoid a blow from the enemy that turns her into ash.

Her brother wounded and her mother dead, a frantic Narda carries Ding and flees to the safety of her grandmother Roberta’s (Rio Locsin) home.

A grief-stricken Narda later crosses paths with Regina (Janella Salvador), whom she mistakes to be suicidal after seeing her on the edge of a cliff. They instantly form a bond, as they both share being overwhelmed by changes in their life. Unknown to them both, Regina’s father was killed by debris from a high-altitude fight between Darna and the Martean cyborg.

Transitioning to four years later, the episode shows Narda as a convenience store clerk whose values of service and compassion for others — instilled by her late mother — compel her to help a woman who falls victim to a snatcher. The pursuit successfully stops the thief from escaping, and leads Narda to reunite with Brian (Joshua Garcia), her childhood classmate who is now a cop.

Regina, meanwhile, becomes a lawyer who uses her popular vlog to expose corruption in the government, putting her at odds with the mayor of Nueva Esperanza, the scheming Zaldy (Simon Ibarra).

Like the pilot of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” the August 16 episode becoming a top trending topic on Twitter, with #FirstDarna peaking at No. 2 in the Philippine list.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

