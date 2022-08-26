Sandara Park recovering from COVID-19

Sandara Park. Photo from Instagram: @daraxxi

MANILA -- Korean superstar Sandara Park assured her fans that she is now recovering after it was reported that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The former 2NE1 member made the statement in a Twitter post this week.

"I was resting quietly and recovering, but the article went out," she said in Korean, as translated by Google. "I'm so sorry that all of this week's schedule was delayed."

"Don't worry guys, I was a little sick with body aches and chills only on the first day. Now, only my neck hurts. Voice has become strange... [but] it will recover!" she added, sharing that she has also been taking her medicine and meals regularly.

Screengrab from Park's Twitter page

Korea's YTN earlier reported that tested positive for COVID-19 and will halt all her scheduled activities.

It added that she is undergoing home isolation and treatment in accordance to official guidelines.

