Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for JM de Guzman's song "Convalescence" is now out on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The six-minute video was directed by Richard Somes.

"Convalescence," which was composed by de Guzman and produced by Duaneinsane, is the title track of the actor's debut extended play (EP), which also features the songs “Indigo’s Sky,” “By My Side,” “Cupid,” and “Asa.”

The EP is now available on various music streaming platforms.

In an earlier post on social media, de Guzman said that the title refers to "time spent recovering from an illness or medical treatment" or recuperation.

"Stories shared through songs. How music and songwriting helped my recovery. These songs were written while i was locked in a therapeutical facility years ago, and I'm so blessed and grateful that @starmusicph helped me share my journey," he said, adding that he feels "super" now.



Currently, De Guzman stars in the primetime drama “Init Sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion and Gerald Anderson.

Related video: