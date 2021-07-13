‘Init sa Magdamag’ trends as Yam, JM affect viewers in bloody episode

Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman portray an abusive marriage in ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Init sa Magdamag” became a top trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, as the lead characters portrayed by Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman were shown in a bloody confrontation.

In the episode titled “The Battered Wife,” Peterson (de Guzman) physically abused his pregnant wife, Rita (Concepcion), in the obsessive, mistaken belief that she has been having an affair with Tupe (Gerald Anderson).

Consumed by jealousy and rage, Peterson accused Rita of meeting Tupe in secret, well after their arrangement to help Rita conceive.

Bloodied, Rita managed to escape Peterson’s clutches, with Tupe arriving in time to bring her to the hospital.

Peterson, whose infertility and resulting insecurity has long affected his marriage with Rita, had convinced Tupe to be their sperm donor for in vitro fertilization. Tupe happens to be Rita’s former boyfriend.

The setup, which Peterson had insisted on, as well as Rita’s personal history with Tupe, only fueled Peterson’s growing obsession over the supposed infidelity of his wife.

The portrayals of Concepcion, de Guzman, and Anderson in the Tuesday episode proved affecting for viewers, as the series official hashtag, #ISMBatteredWife, ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines as it aired.

“Peterson” also made the list, with fans expressing horror with de Guzman’s character, while also praising his performance as well as those of Concepcion and Anderson.

Here are some of the reactions to the episode:

Creativity, cinematography, story, production, acting, actors ang layu niyo po sa ABSCBN! No offense but let’s admit it only ABSCBN can give us dekalidad na teleserye!! Iba basta tatak Kapamilya! Ang husay!!! #ISMBatteredWife — aizy sky (@AizySky) July 13, 2021

Nobody does it better than ABS CBN when it comes to teleseryes!!! #ISMBatteredWife — Graceymax56 (@graceymax56) July 13, 2021

Hindi ko makayanan yung mga pasabog ngayong gabi, hindi ako makagalaw at makakurap sa sobrang tutok eh



Grabe Kudos to the Staff, Cast, To @StarCreativesTV and @ABSCBN👏👏#ISMBatteredWife — KL (@KL32702725) July 13, 2021

GRABE!!! Sobrang affected ako. Buntis ang asawa mo. #ISMBatteredWife — Red ACEs (@pripri_gosakto) July 13, 2021

JM, YAM AND GERALD!!! SUPERB ACTOR AND ACTRESS!!! #ISMBatteredWife — 🇵🇭 REGISTER TO VOTE 🇵🇭 #BabalikAngABSCBN (@CristianCofino2) July 13, 2021

#ISMBatteredWife

Someone like Peterson don't deserve someone like Rita. Girls if you were experiencing something like what Rita is experiencing now, PLEASE have the courage to LEAVE. There's so much in the world than being hurt❤️ — Marie Francis S. Biglete (@BigleteMarie) July 13, 2021

Wow! This goes beyond what we thought na about the past vs. the present with a girl in the middle ang kwento nito.



This show is tackling woman empowerment, in a still patriarchal society. #ISMBatteredWife — Miss France Sajorda (@PrincessFrance) July 13, 2021

Si JM din very effective as Peterson sobrang nakakagalit!!!! 😠😠 #ISMBatteredWife — Yam Concepcion ∞ (@YAMfinity) July 13, 2021

this is the first time i watched teleserye again, Yam's acting is really so great 😭 #ISMBatteredWife — 🍀𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂 𓆩♡𓆪 (@lyzaxxi) July 13, 2021

Personally, I really felt so uncomfortable sa domestic violence scene nina Rita at Peterson pero I understand because it's good acting. Ang husay! Kudos to SC. Tumatagos sa TV! #ISMBatteredWife pic.twitter.com/Cy5AfPL2hp — Anima Krisy ✨ (@whatsupjared) July 13, 2021

Hands down to the whole creative and production team!!!! ABS-CBN parin talaga!!! Congrats Yam, JM, and Gerald!!! #ISMBatteredWife — Chino Hernandez (@chnohernandez) July 13, 2021

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

