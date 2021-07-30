JM de Guzman releases 5-track EP of songs he wrote in rehab

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman released on Friday his debut extended play (EP), “Convalescence,” featuring his own original compositions, under ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

On Instagram, de Guzman invited his followers to listen to his songs -- “Indigo’s Sky,” “By My Side,” “Cupid,” “Asa” and the title track -- which are now available on various music streaming platforms.

According to de Guzman, the title refers to "time spent recovering from an illness or medical treatment" or recuperation.

"Stories shared through songs. How music and songwriting helped my recovery. These songs were written while i was locked in a therapeutical facility years ago, and I'm so blessed and grateful that @starmusicph helped me share my journey," he said, adding that he feels "super" now.

Star Music also released the official lyric videos of "Indigo’s Sky,” “By My Side,” “Convalescence,” and “Cupid.”

“Asa,” composed by de Guzman and Jonathan Manalo, was released earlier by Star Music in 2020.

Currently, De Guzman stars in the primetime drama “Init Sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion and Gerald Anderson.

