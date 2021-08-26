K-pop: JAY B bares his soul in debut EP 'SOMO: FUME'

JAY B releases his solo EP "SOMO:FUME" under H1GHR Music. Screenshot from "B.T.W's" music video

Stripping down to his most authentic style as an artist and individual, GOT7's JAY B has finally released his solo debut EP with "SOMO:FUME."

The South Korean idol introduced six soulful tracks, including the previously released "Switch It Up."

The album, its name a fusion of an acronym for "style of my own" and the last syllable of "perfume," opens with the mid-tempo "B.T.W" featuring Jay Park.

It was followed by the more somber "AM PM" only to pick up the beat once again with "FAME." With "In To You," JAY B got more mellow yet seductive.

The EP ended with the bouncy "Count On Me." Meanwhile, the physical CD includes an exclusive seventh track, "Paranoia"

"This is my voice, my words and my style. Thank you for waiting," JAY B said in his message to his fans.

True enough, the entire EP was a testament to his individuality. His sleek R&B vocals coupled with a dash of confident sentimentality evoked smooth and sultry musky perfume.

While revealing a new side to his artistry, it was also hard to miss the familiar tone from GOT7's ever reliable leader. His love for nature, reading books, cats, and photographs were imprinted all over the album with its easy-going sound and pace.

JAY B, whose real name is Lim Jae-beom, released the album four months after he signed up with H1GHR Music -- founded by his album collaborators Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone.

It was the penultimate move to the entire GOT7 leaving their former agency JYP Entertainment. Since then, just like JAY B, the band's members have successfully launched their respective solo careers.

To ahgases' (name of the group's fandom) delight, JAY B with the rest of GOT7 vowed to stay together as group although they are already signed with different agencies.

Watch B.T.W's music video here: