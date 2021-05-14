GOT7's Jay B seduces in first solo single 'Switch It Up'

MANILA - GOT7's leader Jay B has dropped his first ever solo single under his new agency.

In his debut for H1GHR Music, the Korean pop star released his self-written track "Switch It Up" featuring rapper sokodomo.

The song, produced by Cha Cha Malone, seduces with its R&B melody and sexy lyrics coupled with a provocative choreography. The track takes a quick break to a heavy rap verse from sokodomo before exploding back to Jay B's sleek melody.

Upon premiere, Jay B instantly shot up as top trending topic on Twitter Philippines as well as worldwide. The song was an instant hit, taking the number 1 spot in music streaming platforms like iTunes in the Philippines and other countries.

Jay Park, co-founder of H1GHR Music, commented on the single's video on YouTube, saying, "I don't care what no one says this song is fuego."

"Switch It Up" was Jay B's first comeback after he and fellow GOT7 members released their song ENCORE in February.

Jay B signed with H1GHR Music after all GOT7 decided not to renew with JYP Entertainment, their home label for 7 years since their debut.

Since then, all GOT7 members are now signed with various labels: Yugyeom with AOMG, Mark Tuan with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Youngjae with Sublime Artist Agency, Jackson with his own label Team Wang, which also has a partnership with Sublime, Bambam with Abyss company, and Jinyoung with BH Entertainment, where he is pursuing his acting career.

Despite this, GOT7 clarified that they did not disband and they plan to continue working together as a group.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: