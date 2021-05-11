GOT7's Jay B signs with Jay Park's H1GHR Music

MANILA - Following months of rumors and speculations, GOT7's Jay B (Lim Jaebom) has officially signed with H1GHR Music.

The agency announced on Tuesday that JayB is their newest artist and that his new single will be released on May 14, at 6 p.m. Korean time (5 p.m. in the Philippines).

H1GHR Music, founded by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone in 2017, is home to artists like South Korean rappers pH-1, Sik-K, and HAON.

Instantly, the news became number the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines as well as worldwide.

This means all GOT7 members are now signed with various labels after leaving their former agency, JYP Entertainment.

Yugyeom, the group's youngest member, is now with Park's hip hop label AOMG while Mark Tuan, who is now based in the United States, signed with top talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Youngjae inked a deal with Sublime Artist Agency. Meanwhile, Jackson still works with his own label Team Wang, which also announced a partnership with Sublime Artist Agency.

On the other hand, Bambam recently signed with Abyss company while Jinyoung joined BH Entertainment to pursue his acting career.

Despite joining different labels after leaving their home agency for 7 years, GOT7 clarified that they did not disband and they plan to continue working together as a group.

Last February, the septet surprised fans with their new song "ENCORE" just weeks after leaving JYP. It was a bold statement from the boys, since most K-pop groups who withdrew from their home label usually end up disbanding or remaining on hiatus for an indefinite period of time.

The support was overwhelming that even the members' respective new agency also promoted their new single as a group.

Known for their chart-topping songs and hard-hitting choreography on stage, GOT7 has been a consistent popular act in various countries worldwide, having released five studio albums and 15 mini albums since their debut in 2014.

Their 2019 world tour ended in Manila with a sold out concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Watch "ENCORE's" full music video here: