LOOK: Ruel Bayani accepts award for 'An Inconvenient Love' at ContentAsia

ABS-CBN Films' “An Inconvenient Love” starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano was named Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie at the ContentAsia Awards on Thursday in Bangkok, Thailand.

The film directed by Petersen Vargas bested films from Malaysia (“Lebai Sampan” and “Sekolah Sampah”) and Singapore (“Silent Walls - 2023 Telemovie” and “Silent Walls - 1938 Telemovie”).

— ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) August 24, 2023

Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN International Production, accepted the award on behalf of ABS-CBN and all those who were part of the movie.

In his speech, Bayani thanked the award-giving body and shared the recognition to all the fans of Pangilinan and Mariano in Asia.



"Thank you ContentAsia, the jurors. I'd like to accept this honor on behalf of our CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, Mr. Kriz Gazmen, Zel Martinez and the men and women of ABS-CBN Films, director Petersen Vargas and the entire team of 'An Inconvenient Love.' And lastly, our lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano and their amazing fans from all over Asia, this is for all of you. Thank you, mabuhay!" Bayani said.

Fans of Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as "DonBelle," also expressed their happiness for their idols' newest achievement as a trending topic on microblogging site Twitter.

"An Inconvenient Love" was originally released in cinemas last November 23. The movie marked the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film tells the story of "two young lovers who agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date."

“An Inconvenient Love” marked the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”