'An Inconvenient Love' wins Best Asian Feature Film at ContentAsia Awards

'An Inconvenient Love' poster.

MANILA — The Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love" won the Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie at ContentAsia Awards on Thursday.

The movie led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano bested films from Malaysia (“Lebai Sampan” and “Sekolah Sampah”) and Singapore (“Silent Walls - 2023 Telemovie” and “Silent Walls - 1938 Telemovie”).

ABS-CBN also won Best Asian Original Game Show category with the second season of "Everybody, Sing!" hosted by Vice Ganda. The show is currently on its third season with a bigger cash prize of P2 million.

“The Atom Araullo Specials: Mata sa Dilim” meanwhile clinched the trophy for the Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets.

The revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" finished as a nominee for Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia. Similarly,"Flower of Evil" led by Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual was nominated for Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, "An Inconvenient Love" was originally released in cinemas last November 23. The movie marked the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film tells the story of "two young lovers who agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date."

“An Inconvenient Love” marked the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

