MANILA – ABS-CBN’s community singing game show “Everybody, Sing!” has once again given pride to the Philippines after reaping a new international recognition.

On Thursday, the Vice Ganda-hosted game show took home the Best Original Game Show plum at the ContentAsia Awards.

This citation followed the 2021 success of host Vice Ganda in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, where she clinched the trophy for Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter for the inaugural season of “Everybody, Sing!”.

The show was also nominated in the Venice TV Awards in Italy in 2021. The ABS-CBN original format got a nod in the Light Entertainment category, alongside shows from the UK, Brazil, Japan, and Qatar.

Aside from “Everybody, Sing!”, “An Inconvenient Love” starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano took home a prize from ContentAsia Awards on Thursday, winning Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie.

Other ABS-CBN nominees included the primetime series "Dirty Linen" for Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia. Meanwhile, “Flower of Evil” starring Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual was considered in the Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia.

Now on its third season, “Everybody, Sing!” improved the jackpot prize to P2 million while increasing the number of “Songbayanan” to 100 people.

Season three also features celebrity guests every weekend who will sing with resident band Six-Part Invention.

“Everybody, Sing!” airs every weekend at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and TFC.

