ABS-CBN gets 4 nods at ContentAsia Awards 2023

MANILA — ABS-CBN got four nods for the ContentAsia Awards to be held next month.

The Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love" led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano was nominated for Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie, while the second season of "Everybody, Sing!" hosted by Vice Ganda was among the nominees for Best Asian Original Game Show.

Revenge drama series "Dirty Linen" got a nod for Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia, while "Flower of Evil" led by Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual was nominated for Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia.

The iWantTFC show from Thai company GMMTV "Never Let Me Go" was also nominated for Best LGBTQ+ Programme Made in Asia.

Meanwhile, GMA Network's "The Atom Araullo Specials" got a nod for Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets.

Now on its fourth edition, the annual event is organized by ContentAsia, a 15-year-old information platform "curated to offer insights into Asia’s content environment.”

Last year, “The Broken Marriage Vow,” ABS-CBN’s adaptation of BBC One’s hit global drama “Doctor Foster,” clinched the Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia award, besting nominees from Thailand and Hong Kong.

Lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria, who was also nominated in the Best Female Lead in a TV Programme category, accepted the series’ award, accompanied by producer Kylie Manalo-Balagtas.

Another Filipino winner was filmmaker Treb Monteras II, who was named Best Director of a Scripted TV Programme for the musical series “Still” from Viu. Erik Matti was nominated in the same category for “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

Acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza’s “Gensan Punch,” meanwhile, bagged the award for Best Asian Feature Film or Telemovie.

Other nominees from the Philippines were John Arcilla for Best Male Lead in a TV Programme for “On the Job: The Missing 8” and the ABS-CBN sitcom “My Papa Pi” for Best Asian Comedy Show.

