MANILA — ABS-CBN shows "My Papa Pi" and "The Broken Marriage Vow" were nominated for the ContentAsia Awards to be held later this month.
In a list, it was announced that "My Papa Pi" is nominated for Best Asian Comedy Show while "The Broken Marriage Vow" got a nod for Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia.
Jodi Sta. Maria also got a nod for Best Female Lead in a TV Program for her role as Dra. Jill.
Meanwhile, Erik Matti made it to the cut for Best Director of a Scripted TV Program along with John Arcilla for Best Male Lead in a TV Program for the "On The Job" series.
Some iWantTFC shows from Thai company GMMTV such as "F4: Thailand" and boys' love series "Not Me" were also nominated for various awards.
The awards ceremony will be held on August 26.
