Kapamilya actress Jennica Garcia believes that she finally is a bona fide artist, after being part of the successful series "Dirty Linen."

Aside from the teleserye's success, Garcia has several other reasons to celebrate.

In a press conference for her newest beauty product endorsement, Garcia shared that she is close to paying off her condominium unit.

"Malapit ko na pong mabayaran 'yung condo ko, in Jesus name. May heater na rin po kami ngayon. Pati po gripo, mainit na tubig na ang nilalabas. Ang nakikita ko po, pag nabayaran ko na po 'yung condo ko, ang naisip ko na pag-iipunan ko next ay 'yung education plan para wala na po akong iisipin hanggang college."

Garcia has two kids with former actor Alwyn Uytingco. They are now separated and are currently working on their annulment.

When asked if she is still open to having a second chance with Uytingco, she answered: "'Yung second chance po kay Alwyn, nabigay ko na po 'yun sa kanya. Nabigay ko na po 'yun sa kanya at dumating lang po sa point na wala na po akong kayang ibigay."

Garcia also debunked rumors linking her to her "Dirty Linen" co-star Christian Bables, whom she had an intense kissing scene with in a recent episode.

"Walang ganun. Siguro effective lang po 'yung pagkakasulat ng writers namin sa 'Dirty Linen'. 'Yung love ko kay Christian is the same way I do love my brothers," she said.