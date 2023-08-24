'Drag Race PH': Matilduh gets message from family after coming out story

"Drag Race Philippines" season 2 queen Matilduh got a heartwarming message from her loved ones after her coming out story last week melted the hearts of viewers. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 queen Matilduh got a heartwarming message from her loved ones after her coming out story last week melted the hearts of viewers.

"Hi, Matt. Kamusta ka riyan, I hope you're doing well. Kayang-kaya mo 'yan, basta don't forget to pray for guidance and strength, mag-ingat ka palagi. Good luck and God bless," Matilduh's mom said in a recorded video during the "Untucked" episode aired Wednesday.

Matilduh got emotional when she heard the voice of her mom: "Hindi ko talaga naiintindihan 'yung sinasabi nila kasi na-overpower na ng iyak ko."

"We're so proud of you. Kayang-kaya mong ipanalo 'yan, sis," her cousins added.

Matilduh recalled how she hid her drag career to her parents as she was scared about her family's reaction.

"Tinatago ko sa kanila na nagda-drag ako, pero ayun nga a few days before ako pumunta rito siyempre magpapaalam ako sa magulang ko, ang tagal kong mawawala," she said.

She later revealed this to her family prior to entering the reality competition.

"Tinatanong niya 'yung details 'ano'ng show 'yan?' Sabi ko hindi pwede, bigla niyang sinabi, hindi sa drag 'yan? Parang all this time tinatago ko siya, ta's alam niya pala na ginagawa ko. Gumaan 'yung loob ko in a way," she said.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: