MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 queens Captivating Katkat and M1ss Jade So have made amends, after tensions brewed between them in last week's episode.

It would be recalled that M1ss Jade shared how she was uncomfortable with a certain gesture that Katkat made during the show's premiere, and things got heated between the two of them.

In the latest episode that aired Wednesday, Katkat addressed the issue among the queens and apologized for her behavior.

"Gusto ko lang ding mag-apologize sa nagawa kong sobra 'yung emotions na napakita ko kasi parang buong buhay ko laging ganoon na lagi akong ginagawan ng kwento, lagi akong jina-judge kahit 'di mo pa ako nami-meet," Katkat said.

"And to Jade, sorry nga roon sa biglang tumaas 'yung emotions ko, 'yun lang biglang nagulat ako na may mga insights ka pala sa'kin na hindi ko alam, pwede mo naman siyang i-open sa'kin anytime," she added.

OV C--T and M1ss Jade pointed out that it was not right that Veruschka Levels was the person to bring up the issue.

"Ako naman, hindi siya hinanakit, nagulat na lang ako na si Veruschka 'yung nagsabi which is dapat ako 'yung mag-oopen up," OV said.

"Veruschka, you always keep on opening up a f*ck*ng issue na hindi ka naman involved, do you think that's kantsawan, tingnan mo, nag-escalate nga 'yung ginawa mo sa kanila dalawa. I'm not blaming you, I'm just saying 'yun 'yung cause and effect ng ginagawa mo," M1ss Jade added.

While they still had a back-and-forth, Katkat apologized to M1ss Jade and promised to be more careful to her actions.

"Kung napi-feel mo na nabu-bully kita, I'm so sorry, wala sa isip ko na binu-bully kita, nae-enjoy ko 'yung company ko sa'yo kasi nae-enjoy ko 'yung kabaliwan mo, kalukresyahan mo, 'yun na lang, magiging careful na lang ako," Katkat said.

"I heard that apology and I'm accepting it but I still have this boundary because I have a lot of trust issue but I will be civil to her," M1ss Jade replied in the confessionals.

Bernie was glad that her fellow trans sisters made amends: "At least, ok na 'yung mag-sister, happy ako sa dalawang 'yan."

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

