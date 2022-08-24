Vice Ganda won Best Entertainment Program Host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards for ‘Everybody, Sing!’, which aired its first season from June to October 2021. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Everybody, Sing!”, the “bayanihan” musical game show hosted by Vice Ganda, is set to return for a new season, the comedy superstar teased on Wednesday.

The weekend program’s sophomore season was confirmed during the live episode of “It’s Showtime,” when Vice Ganda mentioned having started taping for “Everybody, Sing!”.

His co-host Vhong Navarro teased him about not being late for the day’s episode, to which Vice Ganda replied: “Best friend, haggard ako, lagare! May ‘Everybody, Sing!’”

“Bitbit ko pati direktor at cameramen. Wala nang natutulog!” Vice Ganda quipped, referring to “It’s Showtime” director Jon Moll.

Co-host Amy Perez added that Vice Ganda would have to juggle both programs for 10 days, apparently referring to the taping schedule of “Everybody, Sing!”.

An original format of ABS-CBN — where a community guesses song lyrics to win the jackpot prize — “Everybody, Sing!” aired its first season from June to October of 2021.

Aside from being a hit on TV and online, “Everybody, Sing!” drew international recognition, with nods from the Venice TV Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards as best program in its format.

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, won Best Entertainment Program Host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, besting other national winners from across the region.

