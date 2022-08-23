MANILA — Back in the Philippines after the successful Star Magic concert series in the US, screen partners Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are gearing up for another major show this weekend at the Araneta Coliseum.
The tandem dubbed “DonBelle” will headline the “HIH: All Access” at the Big Dome, along with the rest of the cast of “He’s Into Her.”
The finale concert scheduled on August 27 will be held in celebration of the series’ phenomenal run. They will be joined by guest performers, including BGYO and BINI.
On Tuesday, iWantTFC shared behind-the-scenes photos of Pangilinan and Mariano in the recording studio in preparation for the concert.
“ExcHIHted na ba kayong kiligin with #TagSen sa #HIHAllAccessConcert?” the streaming platform teased, referring to the nicknames of the lead characters.
Photos of rehearsals and recording sessions of other cast members, including Jeremiah Lisbo, were also released.
Aside from “HIH: All Access,” Mariano and Pangilinan are preparing for their second movie as a love team, “An Inconvenient Love,” to be directed by Petersen Vargas.
