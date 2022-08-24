MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto has done horror-thriller, romance, comedy and has proven her versatility through the years.

The 25-year-old Barretto personally feels she is ready for more mature roles this time. No doubt, the romantic flick, “Expensive Candy,” is Barretto’s most daring film to date. It’s not sexy nor bold. Yet, it’s Barretto like you’ve never seen her before.

In her publicity pictorial for the film, Barretto dons a sexy, leopard lingerie. The film revolves around the character of Candy (Barretto), who is a sex worker. A poor teacher, Toto (Carlo Aquino), falls in love with her and she becomes his motivation to work hard.

“Direk JP [Laxamana] and I talked a number of times and met each other before we started shooting,” Barretto told ABS-CBN News. “My favorite thing always to do before starting a film is immersing.

“Direk JP and I spent an unforgettable night in Angeles City. We were able to visit the walking strip where we actually shot the film. Then we looked for a girl who can be my reference for the role of Candy. Her name is Cheska and she became my friend, too.

“Iba talaga na kailangan mong mag-immerse where the film is set and the story is based. We went to the walking strip and we were able to watch the hardworking, beautiful women who work there. I admire them so much and I have so much respect for them.

“I got a few tips, tricks and a little bit of dance moves from the women there. They are all amazing women.”

Before doing “Expensive Candy,” one Sunday lunch with her family, Barretto told them about the film that was pitched to her. Several days later, when she got hold of the script, she requested her mom, Marjorie, to read the full screenplay.

“My mom loved ‘Between Maybes’ and she loves Direk JP,” Barretto said. “She gave her nod and the green light for me to do the film. Not only the management gives the green light.

“Si Miss Marjorie also gives the green light. My whole family loves Direk JP, even Caloy [Aquino]. So they were very excited about this film.”

The setting of “Expensive Candy” is the red-light district of Angeles City in Pampanga, a place where the film’s director, Laxamana, was born and raised. “This film is full of stories from my hometown,” Laxamana said.

“Even before, marami na akong na-encounter na tulad ng character ni Candy sa pelikula. I was inspired to create a story based on what I often saw. Of course, I added hugot to the story. Nakikita ko ‘yung mga tulad ni Candy sa Angeles.”

This is the second time for Laxamana to direct Barretto after “Between Maybes” (2019). “In ‘Between Maybes,’ I already admired Julia’s professionalism and seriousness in her craft,” the director disclosed.

“She brought that to ‘Expensive Candy’ and she even leveled up her performance. I admired her for being very courageous. Not everyone whom they call as ‘drama princess’ or mainstream actress handang pumasok sa ganitong klaseng role.”

Barretto even had to do choreographed dance sequences with G-Force. She attended a workshop for the sexy dance before cameras started to roll. “That’s the best part to do, immersing, to become the character,” the actress said.

Barretto is paired for the first time with Aquino in “Expensive Candy,” slated to be shown in cinemas starting September 14.

“Matagal ko ng gustong maka-trabaho si Carlo, whom we call on the set, ‘The Icon’,” Barretto said. “Sino ba ang hindi gustong maka-trabaho si Caloy?

“But it’s always about the right project, about the right time and I feel ‘Expensive Candy’ is the right material for the both of us.”

The film admittedly challenged Barretto in “mental, physical and emotional ways.” The sexy outfits alone that she had to wear in front of a lot of different people were hard enough to pull off.

“Candy always had an intention of seducing, not just going sexy or having to seduce,” Barretto explained. “I realized those are two, different things. Our second to the last day of filming was really challenging for me physically.”

The storyline of “Expensive Candy” had been existing since 2015. “I was trying to have it produced by various companies and producers,” Laxamana said. “It was unfortunately not given the green light. So it was shelved.

“Last year, when Julia transferred to Viva, Tita June [Rufino] told me Julia was looking for materials where she can be challenged and level-up as an actress. Then I remembered my ‘Expensive Candy’ storyline. So it was pitched to Julia.”

“With ‘Expensive Candy,’ Julia is communicating the message that she is an actress and she can be paired with anyone, not just with a constant partner. Personally, that’s my wish in local showbiz, that actors and actresses can be paired with anyone.

“That’s where you can see the stars are artists who can portray different roles independent of their partners. This film is a milestone for Julia to prove she is an actress in her own right.”

Barretto has been carefully drawing the boundary between work and personal life. “I’ve always been very private with my personal life,” she said. “With everything that has happened before, I’ve learned to be protective of my personal life. I like to keep that as private as much as possible.

The actress attested she has been trying to do her best every day and hopes to make everyone around her proud, including herself. “If it means doing things that I’m not comfortable doing, so be it. Let’s do it.”

