MANILA – The official trailer for Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino’s upcoming movie “Expensive Candy” has finally been released.

Barretto shared the three-minute clip on her YouTube page on Saturday, while also revealing that the movie will be released in cinemas nationwide on Sept. 14.

In the movie, Barretto portrays Candy, who is a sex worker. She then meets Aquino’s character who is a school teacher.

He falls in love with her and that’s where their complicated love story begins.

The film is written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana. This is a reunion project for Barretto and Laxamana, who was also the director of her 2019 movie “Between Maybes” which she co-starred with her current boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

The other movies Laxamana is known for include “100 Tula Para Kay Stella,” “Just A Stranger,” “The Day After Valentine’s,” and “Bakwit Boys”.

Viva Films is the produceder of “Expensive Candy.”