MANILA – Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino are teaming up for an upcoming project.

The pair will star in “Expensive Candy,” a film written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

This will be a reunion project for Barretto and Laxamana, who was also the director of her 2019 movie “Between Maybes” which she co-starred with her current boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

“Can't friggin wait to do this film with these two talented actors,” Laxamana wrote on Instagram.

The other movies Laxamana is known for include “100 Tula Para Kay Stella,” “Just A Stranger,” “The Day After Valentine’s,” “Bakwit Boys” and many more.

To be produced by Viva Films, “Expensive Candy” is slated to come out in 2022.

No other details about the movie were revealed.