Screenshot from Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘brutal’ music video.

Fil-American singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo dropped her fourth music video “brutal” on her official YouTube channel on Tuesday (Manila time).

The introductory track from her debut album “SOUR” was brought to life with an old-school gaming theme and spot-on visualization of the artist’s commentary on societal standards.

In a tweet, Rodrigo said she had fun filming the music video directed by Petra Collins.

“Had so much fun making this with my genius friend Petra Collins and I’m so stoked it’s out in the world,” she said.

brutal music vid out now!!!! had so much fun making this with my genius friend Petra Collins and I’m so stoked it’s out in the world!!!! hope u love! 🦋💖❤️🥺🩰 pic.twitter.com/a60UxdnGr5 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) August 23, 2021

Rodrigo’s album caught the attention of new supporters with its angst-filled and heartbreak tracks.

This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

Her album reveals the tremendous power of her raw self-expression, poetic specificity, and talent at illustrating complex emotions in high-impact pop songs.

