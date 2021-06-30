Olivia Rodrigo takes fans back to high school with ‘SOUR Prom’ online concert

Olivia Rodrigo playing the guitar with her song "enough for you" one of the tracks of her debut album during her concert "SOUR Prom" exclusively streamed on her official YouTube channel this June 30, 2021 (PH time). Screenshot.

Fil-American singer Olivia Rodrigo took us back to high school with her concert “SOUR Prom” exclusively streamed on her official YouTube channel on Wednesday (Manila time).

The “SOUR Prom” concert was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch and Toby L with the help of music director Aron Forbes.

Rodrigo started with a mix of “happier” and “deja vu” in a limousine, giving the songs with a refreshing rendition to set the mood.

After arriving at the prom, she opened the nostalgic event with “brutal” followed by a slow dance with “traitor.”

It wouldn’t be a prom without a band playing along with Rodrigo on “jealousy, jealousy” then she went solo with just her guitar while singing “enough for you.”

The setlist will not be complete without her debut hit “drivers license” and she concluded the concert with a marching band playing “good 4 u.”

Rodrigo tackled sorrow, as well as her childhood in her debut album which caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks.

RELATED VIDEO: