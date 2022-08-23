Nica del Rosario marries partner Justine Pena in Australia

His ig nga pala is marktheweddingphotographer his photos are amazing huhu pic.twitter.com/PoQFcIeqw5 — Nica del Rosario (@nicadelrosario) August 22, 2022

MANILA - Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario and her partner, Justine Pena, have finally tied the knot.

The two exchanged vows by the Sydney Harbour in Australia as seen in del Rosario’s Instagram updates on Tuesday morning.

“We still have so much to say and so many people to thank, but for now, here are wonderful photos from @markweddingphotographer,” del Rosario captioned her post.

She did not reveal, however, when they actually got married.

It was last Thursday when del Rosario flew to Australia with Pena.

The couple, along with Jeli Mateo, wrote the campaign jingle of former vice president Leni Robredo when she ran for president in the May 2022 elections.

Del Rosario made her music breakthrough with the phenomenal success of “Tala,” performed by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo; and more recently, with the chart-topping success of “Rosas,” which Robredo also used as her campaign anthem.