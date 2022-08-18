Nica del Rosario flies to Australia to marry partner

MANILA - Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario flew to Australia to get married to her partner, Justine Pena.

On Twitter, del Rosario shared a photo of the sky taken through an airplane window which she captioned with “Off to get [married].”

In her next post, she revealed that she and Pena have already arrived in Sydney.

Off to get 💍 pic.twitter.com/tJI79aYNPX — Nica del Rosario (@nicadelrosario) August 18, 2022

Obligatory tourist shot pic.twitter.com/ZrbmnDytse — Nica del Rosario (@nicadelrosario) August 18, 2022

Del Rosario and Pena, along with Jeli Mateo, wrote the campaign jingle of former vice president Leni Robredo when she ran for presidency in the May 2022 elections.

Del Rosario made her music breakthrough with the phenomenal success of “Tala,” performed by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo; and more recently, with the chart-topping success of “Rosas,” which Robredo also used as her campaign anthem.

