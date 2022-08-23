Ben&Ben to drop new song; trends on Twitter

MANILA – Folk pop band Ben&Ben announced on Tuesday it will be releasing a new single later this week.

Titled "The Ones We Once Loved," it will be released on midnight on August 26, the group announced on Instagram.

Fans of the band expressed their excitement over the upcoming single as the hashtag #BenandBen became a top trending topic on Twitter Philippines.

Just last June, the popular 9-piece folk-pop dropped the breakup song "Langyang Pag-Ibig." They also released the track "Paninindigan Kita."

Ben&Ben is set to hold a send-off concert at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3 prior to their 8-city US tour.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

