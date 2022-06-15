MANILA – Folk pop band Ben&Ben teased their followers about a new track which they will release next week.

Without revealing its title yet, the band announced through a Twitter post on Tuesday that the tune will come out on June 22.

“May sasabihin kami. Bestie, dahil patas ang mundo. May bagong kanta kami para sa 'di pinanindigan. June 22 lalabas,” the band said.

The group recently dropped their other song “Paninindigan Kita.” As a treat to their listeners, they also wrote a song for those who were left behind.

“Di naman masakit yung bagong kanta. parang kagat lang ng dinosaur,” Ben&Ben said in another tweet.

May sasabihin kami.



1. Bestie, dahil patas ang mundo..

May bagong kanta kami para sa di pinanindigan. June 22 lalabas.



2. Beh, Paninindigan Kita MV starring PatNes this June 30 🔥 Pasasalamat sa 6.1M views (and counting) ng lyric video! pic.twitter.com/4boTlFa3TT — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 13, 2022

Aside from the new song, Ben&Ben also announced that the official music video of “Paninindigan Kita” will come out on June 30.

“Pasasalamat sa 6.1M views (and counting) ng lyric video,” they said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ben&Ben is set to hold a send-off concert at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3 prior to their 8-city US tour.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."