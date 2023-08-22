On Festival: Ben&Ben, Adie, Melomance and Seori added to lineup

Composite photo of Ben&Ben and Adie. Photo: Instagram/@adadieee; @benandbenmusic

MANILA - More Filipino and South Korean artists are joining the upcoming On Festival this year.

Organizers of On Festival announced Tuesday that Filipino acts Ben&Ben and Adie, as well as Korean acts Melomance and Seori, will be joining the music festival happening on November 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Filipino acts @Benandbenmusic & @Adadieee as well as Korean acts MeloMance and Seori will be joining 'ON MUSIC FESTIVAL' happening on November 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena!#ONMusicFestival | Presented by KAMP and ABS-CBN#BenandBen #MeloMance #Adie #Seori pic.twitter.com/ZPxHV3z73F — ON FESTIVAL (@OnFestival_) August 22, 2023

Earlier this month, the organizers announced that Moira dela Torre and Darren will be performing in the music festival alongside EXO member Suho and Korean band wave to earth.

“Early bird sale” of tickets started August 21 while general selling starts on August 26 vis SM Tickets.

The event is a joint production of KAMP Global, a South Korea based entertainment company, and ABS-CBN.

FROM THE ARCHIVES