Promotional poster for On Festival, a music festival featuring Filipino and South Korean acts. Photo: Twitter/OnFestival_

Organizers of On Festival, an upcoming music festival featuring Filipino and South Korean acts, have released additional details regarding the event.

Last week, the festival's producers announced that Filipino singers Moira dela Torre and Darren Espanto would join Suho of K-pop boy band EXO and Korean rock band wave to earth for the event, set to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 3.

On its official X (formerly Twitter) account, organizers recently said four more artists — two each from the Philippines and South Korea — would be announced for the event, which aims to celebrate "the diversity of love and music."

Each act will get 40 to 60 minutes to perform with a live band.

There will be an "early bird sale" of tickets on August 21 while general selling starts on August 26, organizers said, noting that tickets can be purchased via SM Tickets.

The following are the ticket prices:

Floor Standing A - P14,500 (Regular), P12,325 (Early Bird)

Floor Standing B - P13,500 (Regular), P11,475 (Early Bird)

Lower Box A - P12,500 (Regular), P10,625 (Early Bird)

Lower Box B - P11,500 (Regular), P9,775 (Early Bird)

Upper Box - P4,500

General Admission - P1,000

The event is a joint production of KAMP Global, a South Korea based entertainment company, and ABS-CBN.

FROM THE ARCHIVES