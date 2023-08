Filipino acts @moiradelatorre and @Espanto2001 join Korean acts SUHO @kimjuncottooon of @weareoneEXO and @wave_to_earth for 'ON MUSIC FESTIVAL' - more artists to be announced soon. 'ON MUSIC FESTIVAL' is happening on November 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena! pic.twitter.com/V3lBAnOZnl — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) August 13, 2023

MANILA — OPM singers Moira dela Torre and Darren will be joining K-pop boy group EXO member Suho and Korean band wave to earth in a Philippine music festival this year.

In an announcement on Sunday night, Star Music PH said that the "ON MUSIC FESTIVAL" will be held on November 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Filipino acts @moiradelatorre and @Espanto2001 join Korean acts SUHO @kimjuncottooon of @weareoneEXO and @wave_to_earth for 'ON MUSIC FESTIVAL' - more artists to be announced soon. 'ON MUSIC FESTIVAL' is happening on November 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena! pic.twitter.com/V3lBAnOZnl — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) August 13, 2023

More acts will be joining the stars in the upcoming days, according to Star Music PH.

"ON MUSIC FESTIVAL" is presented by KAMP & ABS-CBN.

