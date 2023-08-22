LOOK: Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya in HK

MANILA -- Actor-politician Jomari Yllana has proposed to his girlfriend, former sexy actress Abby Viduya.

On Instagram, Viduya shared snaps taken from their engagement which happened in Hong Kong, where their love started, three decades ago.

Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya. Screen Grab: @abby_viduya/Instagram Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya. Screen Grab: @abby_viduya/Instagram Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya. Screen Grab: @abby_viduya/Instagram

"He proposed and I said 'Yes' This was such a big surprise! I wasn’t expecting this baby. I couldn’t stop crying. You make me so happy baby. I love you for eternity," Viduya shared.

"Funny thing is all our wedding plans is set but you wanted to propose to me where our love began 30 years ago. So excited for our future as husband and wife. You are the sweetest baby," she added.

Last year, Yllana and Viduya announced that they are set to tie the knot.

Viduya and Yllana were former teen sweethearts, who reconnected back in 2015 through social media. Their romance rekindled when Viduya visited Manila again in 2019.

Yllana rose to fame as one third of the 1990s teen group Gwapings, together with Mark Anthony Fernandez, Eric Fructuoso and later, with Jao Mapa.

Related video: