Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya to tie the knot

Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya to tie the knot

MANILA -- Abby Viduya will be the first and last love of actor-politician Jomari Yllana.

That was what Yllana recently declared as he is set to tie the knot with Viduya before his third and last term as Parañaque councillor ends in 2025.

Both Yllana and Viduya, who became sweethearts when they were merely 15 years old, proved that first love never dies.

“We are both pacing ourselves when is the best time to tie the knot and where,” Yllana told ABS-CBN News. “This is my last term as councillor. I don’t know where destiny will lead me in politics. I want to marry Abby before I end my term.”

They reconnected back in 2015 through social media. However, one thing led to another and their romance, back when they were still teens, was rekindled in 2019 when she decided to visit Manila again.

Viduya uprooted from Canada and settled in Manila anew. She admitted it still thrills her every morning when she wakes up next to Yllana. “We are already three years together, but the thrill to be with him never disappears,” she said.

Yllana has been very vocal about his feelings for Viduya, and often posts on social media declaring his love for her.

‘That’s only five percent of how sweet he is,” she stressed. “I’m not kidding. Behind closed doors, he’s super malambing, really sweet and maalaga si Jom. Every night, whenever something hurts in my body, he massages me until I fall asleep.

“When he’s at work, he always remembers to message me to check if I already ate. Before he goes home, he will call me up to check what food I like. He really takes care of me. He’s super bait and super love ko siya talaga.”

This pandemic, Viduya disclosed, was not an easy one. “The beginning was kind of hard because we were both adjusting to each other. Not all the time we’re okay. There were times na mainit ang ulo ko and mainit din ang ulo niya.

"But we respect each other. Give and take. We cook for each other. We appreciated a lot of things about each other. We learned a lot about each other.

“Whatever you want to say to the person you love, just say it. Don’t waste any time. Spending the rest of my life with Jom is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

When the big day happens Viduya will opt for a simple wedding with friends and family. “But Jom wants to see me walk down the aisle. That’s what he always tells me.”

Their challenge is how to bring together their family and loved ones for their altar date. “Abby’s family is from Canada,” said Yllana. “From my family naman, some are in the US, in Dallas [Texas]. Bicolano ako, Ilocana siya.

“We will have to decide on the best venue to hold our wedding. Will it be the Philippines, US or Canada? Ultimately, I want to see the moment when Abby will walk down the aisle. People who are both very close to us will see us walk down the aisle.”

It will be remembered that the actor-politician, whose full name is José María Garchitorena Yllana, rose to fame as one third of the 1990’s teen group Gwapings, together with Mark Anthony Fernandez, Eric Fructuoso and later, with Jao Mapa.

This December, Yllana is set to stage an acting comeback, playing the part of a politician, in an Erik Matti series set for international release.

“As long as I can still memorize the dialogue in the script, I will accept film offers,” Yllana said. “I’m very excited. This is my first project with director Erik Matti and Dondon Monteverde as my producer.”

Yllana’s last big screen assignment was Marilou Diaz Abaya’s “Ikaw ang Pag-ibig” (2011), about the miraculous Lady of Peñafrancia in Bicol, produced by the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres.

Since his family and relatives are from Bicol and his ancestors served the church -- some were nuns, priests and bishops -- Yllana did the film pro bono, after he consulted with his family. He played an oncologist in the family drama released by Star Cinema.

“After that, I received several offers for a number of indie films,” Yllana recalled. “But I didn’t accept them anymore. I didn’t get a script or an offer na may kilig or made me want to do it. Nothing excited me.”

Among his more memorable films as an actor of note in drama are “Diliryo,” “The Healing,” “Sigaw,” “Minsan Pa,” “Gatas... Sa Dibdib ng Kaaway,” “Bulaklak ng Maynila,” “Sambahin ang Ngalan Mo,” “Sa Pusod ng Dagat.”

Meanwhile, Yllana returns to the racing circuit after a decade and will join the two-day event, the Paeng Nodalo Memorial Rally, slated on November 5 and 6 at the Subic Naval Magazine.

The race pays tribute to Paeng Nodalo, one of the country’s pillars of motorsports, who was behind the legendary Mabuhay Rally.

There are 24 racers who will be sent off after lunch on November 5 to participate in ten stages of the race, three during the day and seven stages at night. The race will end at dawn on November 6.

“Medyo Rambo type,” Yllana informed. “If you notice, the rally cars have big fog lamps in front. I raced grand touring [GT] cars before. This one is rally. We will go through different rough terrain, different surface – mountains, gravel, tarmac, sand.

“Those are the roads in Subic Naval Magazine. In other continents, even snow. We call it rally stages. I’m competing in ten stages. It will be my first time to join this rally event. Each one of us will be given an allotted time to perform. We don’t go out altogether.

Yllana’s last time to participate in a circuit racing was in 2018 Super Race championship in South Korea. “My category was GT 200,” he offered. “But I was not lucky enough to win there. My car had a technical problem. Nasira.”

Yllana started racing back in 1993. “That was a ‘Fast and the Furious’ type of drag race,” he shared. “We called that underground racing and did that in Greenhills. That was very popular at that time.”

Yllana’s eldest son, Andre, who now 24, has similarly shown interest in the sport. “Hilig din niya. But, I tell him racing isn’t just a hobby. You have to be a professional to make it work.”

When Andre turned 18, Yllana gave his favorite car to his son. “That Toyota Corolla race car was very, very special to me,” Yllana granted. “That car gave me a number of championships.

“I told Andre, ‘Let this car be an instrument for us to bond together. For me, that car was already a museum piece. That was priceless.”

When Andre finished college, Yllana gifted him again with another car that he can use for drag racing.

