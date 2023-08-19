Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino singer and songwriter Jed Madela has kicked off his 20th anniversary tour in Los Angeles.

"It’s pretty exciting because 20 years is not a joke when you’re in this business," said Madela. "It's cutthroat, there’s a lot of amazing talents coming into the industry, every year there’s a competition, every season. There’s just a few places in the industry where you can anchor yourself to. So, 20 years later, I still can’t believe it."

Madela rose to fame from singing in international competitions in 2003. As he marks two decades, he looks back on his accomplishments, from concerts to regular TV hosting and coaching gigs.

"You have to have something to give and offer to the audience and I believe it’s not just talent," he added. "It’s also how you work with people around you, your attitude, your personality, how you deal with co-workers and that’s how I stayed afloat, I guess."

Madela has paid his blessings forward as he serves as a mentor and a regional director for the World Championships of Performing Arts.

He himself was a grand champion in WCOPA back in 2005.

During his Los Angeles “Timeless Twenty" concert, he brought up one of his protégés who was recently crowned champion in WCOPA, Thedd Maglocot.

Later this month, more fans in the U.S. will get to celebrate Madela’s 20 years of showbiz.

He's joining the all-star cast of the hit series "Dirty Linen" at the "G Kapamilya! Presents: Dirty Linen sa America."

The tour goes to the Sacramento Convention Center on Aug. 26 and then to Houston in Texas on the 27th.

"It’s basically going to be celebrating the Filipino artist," Madela added. "Singers, dancers, actors and that’s what we are widely known for."

Tickets for the show are available at mytfc.com/DLsaAmerica or at ticketmaster.com.