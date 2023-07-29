Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fans of the hit Filipino series "Dirty Linen" are up for a treat as its stars are set to hold a special show in Texas in August.

Fans can get up-close and personal with the cast as Zanjoe Marudo and Janine Gutierrez star in a live performance on stage at the Arena Theater on Aug. 27.

The duo will be joined by singer Jed Madela for his 20th anniversary concert.

“Dirty Linen sa America” promises to take fans on an unforgettable journey. For many, it is a once in a lifetime chance to meet the cast of the television drama.

“Being an international student in the U.S., I'm always craving teleseryes and to hear Tagalog,” said Alexandria Cruz. “When I heard Dirty Linen was trending in its pilot episode, I said okay, this is something I definitely needed to see.”

The story centers on a nanny, a driver, and two laundrywomen of a wealthy family who mysteriously vanished.

Years later, a young woman infiltrates the household of the influential family as a maid to expose their dirty secrets. But love could get in the way of Alexa Salvacion's (played by Gutierrez) bid to get revenge.

“Everything about it, the set, the house they are using, wherever the production is in the Philippines, it’s wonderful,” said another fan, Christina Visitacion-Arca.

“Dirty Linen sa America” kicks off in Sacramento in California on Aug. 26 before moving to Houston.

Tickets are available at mytfc.com/dlsaamerica or at ticketmaster.com.