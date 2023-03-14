‘Dirty Linen’ hits 1 billion total online views

Photo from ABS-CBN

MANILA – “Dirty Linen” is taking social media by storm as the trending revenge series raked in one billion total online views across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live.

The Janine Gutierrez-led drama series continues to be a hot topic in the online world as it consistently trends on Twitter Philippines with netizens sharing their reactions to the powerful Fiero family’s intense confrontation scenes and the show’s shocking plot twists.

“Dirty Linen” is also currently among the top two TV shows on iWantTFC and has earned an all-time high of 141,957 live concurrent views on Kapamilya Online Live, as viewers watch how Alexa/Mila’s (Gutierrez) twisted revenge tale takes a major turn.

Mila is taking advantage of her closeness to Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo), the Fieros’ “golden son,” by seducing him into her trap to bring down his family.

“Ang powerful masyado ng bawat eksena ng 'Dirty Linen' and in fairness, sobrang galing talaga ng musical score, the transitions and thought provoking themes are light years away from anything we have seen in Philippine television,” posted by @dirtylenin on social media.

“Fierce. One word to describe #DirtyLinen from the masterful direction, amazing actors and ensemble, powerful dialogue, near flawless cinematography and a musical score that is both thematic and thought provoking. Truly amazing!” added @Mist3frine.

As the story continues this week, Mila now has an upper hand against the Fieros since Carlos (John Arcilla) is hell-bent on uncovering his wife Leona’s (Janice de Belen) secret – an underground betting business that could further tarnish the family’s public reputation.

“Dirty Linen” airs on weeknights at 9:30 PM on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

