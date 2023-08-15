Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a magical run for Team Philippines in this year's World Championships of Performing Arts.

Ten acts made it to the grand finals, with five bringing home grand championship titles. Iloilo's Thedd Maglocot, a nine-year-old, was hailed Top Junior Vocalist and Junior Grand Champion.

Dancers were all the rave for Team Philippines. Ballet dancer Simone Avisado took home two World Championship titles: One for Junior Individual Dance, and a second in the Junior Group Category as part of En Avant with Jhanrill Barcelona.

"It feels really good and it’s my first time to win something like this," said Barcelona.

Pia Torino of General Santos City, meanwhile, took home the Senior Individual Dance Championship.

"I started dancing when I was in elementary," she shared. "I didn’t expect I would be here right now because I’m dancing just for fun."

Other representatives from the Philippines also took home special prizes and awards. The 102-member delegation took home 362 medals in total – 86 golds, 91 silvers, and 59 bronze.

Jed Madela was with the team throughout the week-long competition.

The Filipino singer which marks his 20th year in showbiz was a grand champion in 2005. He now serves as a mentor and director of WCOPA Philippines for the Visayas.

"I feel great because every year you don’t know what’s going to happen," Madela said. "We are always just preparing ourselves and this year the team just blew us all away. [They are] an amazing talent."

Another WCOPA alumnus, Troy Laureta also received an achievement award for his work with the likes of Ariana Grande.