MANILA – Angel Locsin recently tied the knot with her fiancé of two years, director Neil Arce.

Their intimate civil wedding ceremony came as a surprise not only to their fans but even to their family as well.

In attendance during the celebration were Dimples Romana, who stood as their witness, as well as Locsin’s father and Arce’s mother and his son.

In an interview with Karen Davila for the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, the ABS-CBN News anchor asked Locsin if she is prepared to take on the role of stepmother to Arce’s 14-year-old son.

“Actually hindi ko rin po alam kung anong tawag sa akin kasi may mommy naman po siya. 'Yung mommy niya sobrang nakatutok sa kanya, mabait, sobrang kalog na tao din talaga and priority din talaga siya,” she said.

For Locsin, it already warms her heart that Arce’s son considers her an aunt.

“Hindi ko naman sinisingit 'yung sarili ko sa picture. I am happy na tawagin akong Tita Angel. Wala akong problema doon. Kung tawagin niya ako ng kahit ano, walang problema sa akin,” she said.

Locsin said she is just happy to be part of a “modern family” because Arce’s son is a really good kid.

Now that they are married, Locsin and Arce admitted they also want to build a family of their own.

As to how many kids they wish to have, Arce said: “Ako po 'yung totoo, one lang pero maximum two. Only child ako eh so medyo gusto ko 'yung spoiled. At least medyo nakatutok din kami, hindi masyadong mahirap.”

During their wedding, Locsin’s father wished the couple happiness throughout their marriage and even asked them to give him a grandchild.

“I wish you happiness throughout your lives but this could only be achieved if you take good care of each other day by day. And much more if you put Christ in the center of your lives,” Locsin’s dad told the couple.

“I am now 94 years old and I wish that Neil and Angel will soon give me a grandchild.”

While Locsin and Arce did not give a specific date of their wedding, they hinted that it was on the same day Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal, which happened on July 26, 2021.

They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even their intimate civil wedding had to be postponed twice before it finally pushed through.

Arce said they will still hold a bigger wedding in the future where all their friends could be there to celebrate with them.

For now, they would love to enjoy their time together as husband and wife.