Angel Locsin ang Neil Arce tied the knot through a civil ceremony. Niceprint Photo Instagram

“Simple pero rock.”

This was how actress Angel Locsin and her husband Neil Arce described their intimate civil wedding ceremony that came as a surprise to their family, friends and fans.

The newly-wedded couple on Saturday finally shared a glimpse of the ceremony that took place at the Taguig City Hall and was presided over by Mayor Lino Cayetano.

“Hindi talaga namin siya naisama sa plano pero dahil ni-request niyo. Gumawa kami ng paraan para ma-share ang civil wedding,” Locsin said at the start of their newest vlog upload.

After showing some clips of the event, Arce and Locsin opened up about how their supposed church wedding ended in a civil ceremony for now.

According to Arce, three weeks after their engagement in June 2019, they already talked to their wedding planner and reserved the supposed venue.

They were also preparing for a prenuptial shoot in Finland, but this was cancelled due to the pandemic. They rescheduled another trip for a shoot a month before their wedding, but it was postponed anew.

“Sabi namin, ‘parang ayaw talaga tayo mag-prenup shoot, pakasal na tayo,’” Arce said.

The couple kept their civil wedding plan a secret to their family until the day before the ceremony.

Ella Colmenares revealed that she did not believe the wedding when she first learned about it, but her sister Angel already asked her to prepare milk tea, fries, fishball, and kikiams for the simple garden reception.

There were only 7 guests at the ceremony including Locsin’s father, Arce’s mother and son, and actress Dimples Romana.

Keeping everything simple and lowkey, Locsin and Arce arrived in Taguig wearing casual outfits which they bought in a mall a day before the wedding. The actress also carried a box where she kept her bouquet.

“Kami lang siguro 'yung bride and groom na pumila sa elevator. Dala-dala niya 'yung bouquet,” Arce quipped.

They even went to the wedding without rings and vows so they had to borrow Arce’s son's ring and Locsin’s engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Angelo Colmenares, Locsin’s father, wished the couple happiness throughout their marriage and even asked them to give him a grandchild.

“To Angel and Neil, congratulations. May you have... I wish you happiness throughout your lives but this could only be achieved if you take good care of each other day by day. And much more if you put Christ in the center of your lives,” Colmenares said in the vlog.

“I am now 94 years old and I wish that Neil and Angel will soon give me a grandchild.”

While Locsin and Arce did not give a specific date of their wedding, they hinted that it was the same day when Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal, which happened on July 26, 2021.

They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.