MANILA — Actress Angel Locsin shared on Monday glimpses of details of her the reception that followed her recent civil wedding with film producer Neil Arce.

On her social media pages, Locsin posted snaps of the garden setup and its fine details.

Among those she credited were event stylist and floral designer Randy Lazaro, and Jeffrey and Ycoy Sitchon of event planning group La Belle Fete.

Similar photos were released by Nice Print Photography.

“I don’t want to flood you guys with wedding chorvaness. I just wanted to thank @randylazaro_ for coming to my call 2 days before the wedding to set up a reception area for 10 in our backyard,” Locsin wrote.

“What started out as ‘pwede bang makihiram ng tables and chairs, a buffet table for our take out food’, nauwi sa napakagandang set up na ito na pwede ng peg sa pinterest dahil hindi ka pumayag na ganun ka basic lang. And if I maybe honest, I’m sooo glad I listened to you!”

“Hanggang ngayon nagagamit pa namin yung mga herbs and plants na you used as decoration since alam mo na nanghihinayang ako na patay na yung plants the next day. At salamat for adjusting sa gusto namin na no flowers dahil sa dami ng allergies namin ni Neil sa flowers,” she said.

Locsin also thanked the team behind La Belle Fete, whom she described as “such a blessing.”

In her message expressing gratitude, Locsin also candidly revealed that a separate Christian wedding is being planned.

“Can’t wait for the Christian wedding that you and your team are organizing,” she said.